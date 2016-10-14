The Latest: North Carolina shelter helps with storm dogs

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Latest on the recovery from Hurricane Matthew (all times local):

7 a.m.

Three kennels in the Charlotte area need help handling 72 dogs moved to North Carolina from the Charleston, South Carolina, area as Hurricane Matthew approached.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2e5qexa) that the dogs were moved from an animal rescue shelter in Ladson, South Carolina, Oct. 7 to shelters in Mooresville and Indian Trail.

Matthew damaged the South Carolina shelter's fences, kennels and dog runs, and repairs could take several weeks.

The kennel Dog Day Out Grooming and Pet Resort in Indian Trail has 44 dogs. The others are at another location in Indian Trail or one in Mooresville.

Some shelters are seeking volunteers to help with feeding, exercise and cleaning.

Supplies are also needed, including towels, blankets, detergent, metal dog bowls and treats.

Donations are also welcome.

___

3 a.m.

North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory says the state will rebuild and take steps to protect one of the country's oldest towns chartered by African-Americans after it was inundated by floodwaters for the second time in less than 20 years.

After a Thursday flyover, McCrory says the town of Princeville is under water from flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew. It's the same town that was flooded up to rooftops because of Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

The governor pledged to help the town rebuild as well as take steps to make sure the town isn't overrun by floodwaters again.