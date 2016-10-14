The Latest: Wind-whipped fires force evacuations

RENO, Nev. — The latest on the wind-whipped wildfires burning in western Nevada and at Lake Tahoe: (all times local PDT):

9:40 a.m.

Winds gusting up to 76 mph are fueling a 750-acre wildfire that's burning out of control south of Reno, forcing evacuations, closing roads and schools and leaving thousands without power.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or injuries from the 1.2-square mile fire. Dozens of homes are threatened and at least one structure has burned in an area along the Mount Rose Highway connecting Reno to Lake Tahoe, where another fire also has forced evacuations.

More than 5,000 people are without power, mostly in southwest Reno.

The biggest fire that broke out in the Washoe Valley at about 2:20 a.m. Friday has closed a 15-mile stretch of U.S. Interstate 580 and U.S. Highway 395 between Reno and Carson City.

Fire officials say they're hopeful the storm will bring some rain to help douse the flames. But the winds gusting up to 89 mph over the Sierra ridgetops are keeping all firefighting aircraft on the ground.

___

8:30 a.m.

Two wildfires burning near Lake Tahoe on Friday morning prompted officials to order mandatory evacuations for about 500 homes in California and close a number of area roads and schools in Nevada.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said a fire broke out early Friday near Cascade Lake and Emerald Bay around 1:30 a.m. It had charred about 200 acres by 8 a.m., but had not damaged any structures or caused any injuries.

Fire officials issued an evacuation order for 500 homes near South Lake Tahoe in the area of Spring Creek, Cathedral, the west shore of Fallen Leaf Lake, Cascade Properties and Cascade Lake. Voluntary evacuations were recommended for 500 more homes in the area.

Highway 89 was closed from Camp Richardson to Meeks Bay, the station reported.