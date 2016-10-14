Transportation director quits after girl left on school bus

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Rhode Island school district's transportation director has resigned nearly a month after he inadvertently left a 5-year-old student at the district's bus depot.

The Westerly Sun (http://bit.ly/2efMPry ) reports that Peter Denomme stepped down Thursday and the Westerly School Committee unanimously approved an undisclosed settlement with him during an executive session.

Denomme has been under fire since he lost track of a 5-year-old girl he was supposed to drop off at her home on Sept. 21.

Gregory Massad, an attorney representing the girl's family, says there's enough evidence to support that Denomme violated state law against the "cruelty or neglect of child."

Massad has requested that state police investigate.

Denomme had worked for the district since 2009.

