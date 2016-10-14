Transportation director quits after girl left on school bus
A
A
Share via Email
WESTERLY, R.I. — A Rhode Island school district's transportation director has resigned nearly a month after he inadvertently left a 5-year-old student at the district's bus depot.
The Westerly Sun (http://bit.ly/2efMPry ) reports that Peter Denomme stepped down Thursday and the Westerly School Committee unanimously approved an undisclosed settlement with him during an executive session.
Denomme has been under fire since he lost track of a 5-year-old girl he was supposed to drop off at her home on Sept. 21.
Gregory Massad, an attorney representing the girl's family, says there's enough evidence to support that Denomme violated state law against the "cruelty or neglect of child."
Massad has requested that state police investigate.
Denomme had worked for the district since 2009.
___
Information from: The Westerly Sun, http://www.thewesterlysun.com
Most Popular
-
Inmate with 49 priors, 32-plus incidents headed to maximum security prison in Nova Scotia
-
A cyst or cancer? East St. Paul medical case under investigation
-
-
'I am sickened:' Former Nova Scotia teacher guilty on sex charges speaks at her sentencing hearing