Turkey: 12 soldiers hurt in separate PKK attacks
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have detonated roadside bombs in two separate attacks in southeastern Turkey, wounding 12 soldiers.
The Anadolu Agency says eight soldiers were hurt when an improvised explosive device planted by the rebels of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, went off on a road in the province of Van as their military vehicle was passing by. Two of the soldiers are in serious condition, it said.
A similar attack on a military vehicle on a road in Hakkari wounded four other soldiers, the agency reported.
Fighting between state forces and the PKK resumed last year after a cease-fire collapsed. Anadolu says more than 600 security force members and thousands of PKK militants have been killed since then.