News / World

Wildlife groups warns of risks after gorilla's brief escape

Police and evacuated visitors stand outside London Zoo after a gorilla escaped in London, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. London police say an incident involving a gorilla that escaped from its enclosure at the London Zoon has been concluded. There are reports the animal was subdued Thursday with a tranquilizer gun and recaptured. There were no initial reports of injuries. (Lynne Chapman via AP)

Police and evacuated visitors stand outside London Zoo after a gorilla escaped in London, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. London police say an incident involving a gorilla that escaped from its enclosure at the London Zoon has been concluded. There are reports the animal was subdued Thursday with a tranquilizer gun and recaptured. There were no initial reports of injuries. (Lynne Chapman via AP)

LONDON — A wildlife advocacy group has warned that the escape of a silverback gorilla from the London Zoo that ended without injuries to visitors or the animal could have ended very differently.

Chris Draper of the Born Free Foundation said Friday the group is "relieved" no people or animals were hurt but said it was a reminder of the risks of keeping dangerous wild animals in captivity.

Male gorilla Kumbuka escaped from his enclosure Thursday evening, leading some zoo visitors to be locked inside of buildings until the animal was subdued by a tranquilizer dart.

Armed police descended on the zoo. Officials said the public was not in danger and the gorilla was back in his enclosure within an hour.

An investigation into the escape is underway.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular