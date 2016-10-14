News / World

Woman charged in texting suicide case due in court

FILE-- This July 29, 2016 file photo shows Michelle Carter standing with her attorneys at the Bristol County Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Judge Lawrence Moniz is scheduled to hear a motion Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, to suppress statements made to police by Carter, charged with involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to take his own life. (George Rizer/The Globe via AP, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself is due in court.

Lawyers for 20-year-old Michelle Carter are expected to argue Friday that a jury should not be allowed to hear about statements Carter made to police.

Carter is charged in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Roy's body was found in his pickup truck in Fairhaven. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carter's lawyers have argued that Roy had a history of depression and that Carter did not cause Roy to kill himself.

The state's Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a grand jury had probable cause to indict Carter for involuntary manslaughter based on evidence suggesting that she engaged in a "systematic campaign of coercion."

A trial date has not yet been set.

