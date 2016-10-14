Woman charged in texting suicide case due in court
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself is due in court.
Lawyers for 20-year-old Michelle Carter are expected to argue Friday that a jury should not be allowed to hear about statements Carter made to police.
Carter is charged in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Roy's body was found in his pickup truck in Fairhaven. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carter's lawyers have argued that Roy had a history of depression and that Carter did not cause Roy to kill himself.
The state's Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a grand jury had probable cause to indict Carter for involuntary manslaughter based on evidence suggesting that she engaged in a "systematic campaign of coercion."
A trial date has not yet been set.
Most Popular
-
Popular Dartmouth eatery on the move due to growing customer base
-
Toronto cops tout 'largest single seizure' of cocaine in force's history
-
Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej, world’s longest-reigning monarch, dies at 88
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'