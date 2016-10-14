Woman charged in texting suicide case due in court

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend text messages encouraging him to kill himself is due in court.

Lawyers for 20-year-old Michelle Carter are expected to argue Friday that a jury should not be allowed to hear about statements Carter made to police.

Carter is charged in the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. Roy's body was found in his pickup truck in Fairhaven. He died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carter's lawyers have argued that Roy had a history of depression and that Carter did not cause Roy to kill himself.

The state's Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a grand jury had probable cause to indict Carter for involuntary manslaughter based on evidence suggesting that she engaged in a "systematic campaign of coercion."