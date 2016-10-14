Woman mauled by tiger at Chinese park demands compensation

BEIJING — A woman who was mauled by a tiger after getting out of her car at a Beijing safari park is demanding compensation of more than 2 million yuan ($300,000) from the facility.

Her mother was killed in the incident after also leaving the vehicle to come to her assistance.

The attack happened in July in the animals' enclosure at Beijing Badaling Wildlife World near the Great Wall of China.

The park confirmed media reports that the survivor, identified only by her surname, Zhao, is requesting 1.5 million yuan for her "serious injuries" and psychological trauma and 1.24 million yuan as compensation for her late mother.