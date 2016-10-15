25 detained following attack in Turkish resort town

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says 25 people suspected of links to a Kurdish militant group have been detained following Friday's explosion near the Mediterranean resort of Antalya.

The Anadolu Agency said the detentions come after simultaneous police operations on Saturday in six provinces including Diyarbakir, Istanbul, and Ankara.

A court order on the official Supreme Board of Radio and Television blames the Kurdish militant group PKK for a rocket attack which struck a depot used by a fishing company, and a simultaneous attack on a road with two improvised explosive devices.

No one was hurt in the attack.