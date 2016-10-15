Truck goes off San Diego bridge into crowd below; 4 killed

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on a car plummeting from the Coronado Bridge onto a park, leaving 4 dead and at least 4 critically injured (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Authorities say four people were killed after an out-of-control pickup truck plunged off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plowed into a crowd gathered at a festival below Saturday.

The truck driver was among two people who suffered major injuries in the crash at Chicano Park Saturday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officials say he was taken to the hospital for treatment, and will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing deaths and injuries.

CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said seven others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Sanchez said the truck struck a guardrail on the bridge and plummeted 60 feet below.

Witnesses say the truck landed on a vendor tent set up for a motorcycle festival. The truck's front end was crushed and its hood popped open.

5:20 p.m.

A pickup truck plunged off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plowed into a crowd gathered at a park below, leaving four people dead and at least eight injured.

Witnesses say the truck landed on a vendor tent set up for a motorcycle festival at Chicano Park Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for the city Fire-Rescue Department says four people died at the scene. Lee Swanson said eight people were taken to the hospital: four suffered major traumas and four had minor injuries.

It's not immediately clear whether the deceased were in the vehicle or in the crowd below. The truck's front end was crushed and its hood popped open.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The park is located beneath the bridge in a predominantly Hispanic neighbourhood in central San Diego.

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say a car went off the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and crashed into a park, leaving four people dead and at least 4 critically injured.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at Chicano Park shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The city's Fire-Rescue Department said four people were declared dead at the scene.

Spokesman Lee Swanson said eight people were injured: four of them suffered major traumas and the other four had minor injuries. He said several more were evaluated by medics at the park.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and both sides of the bridge are closed to traffic.