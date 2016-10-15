5.2-magnitude tremor rattles northwestern Greece

ATHENS, Greece — The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reports that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred near the northwestern Greek city of Ioannina, about 205 miles (330 kilometres ) northwest of the capital Athens.

There were no reports of damages or casualties thus far.

The earthquake occurred at 11.15 p.m. local time (2015 GMT) with the epicenter at a depth of 10.5 miles (17 kilometres ). It was followed by 4.1 and 3.5-magnitude tremors within eight minutes of the original earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave the quake a slightly higher magnitude of 5.3.