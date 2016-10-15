5.2-magnitude tremor rattles northwestern Greece
ATHENS, Greece — The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reports that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred near the northwestern Greek city of Ioannina, about 205 miles (330
There were no reports of damages or casualties thus far.
The earthquake occurred at 11.15 p.m. local time (2015 GMT) with the epicenter at a depth of 10.5 miles (17
The U.S. Geological Survey gave the quake a slightly higher magnitude of 5.3.
Greece lies in a highly earthquake-prone zone and such strong earthquakes are far from rare.