Alabama cruise port gets $4 million face-lift

MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama's cruise port is getting a $4 million face-lift before passenger ship service resumes in Mobile.

Carnival Cruise Lines will begin trips from the Alabama Cruise Terminal in early November following a five-year absence. The 66,000-square-foot terminal has been mostly vacant since Carnival last used it for cruises, and it's now getting new carpet, paint, check-in areas and Customs facilities.

Terminal manager Sheila Gurganus tells WKRG-TV (http://bit.ly/2dpaV4f ) work will continue right up until the time of the first departure.

The Carnival Fantasy will begin making four- and five-day cruises from Mobile to the western Caribbean starting Nov. 9. The cruise line has only a one-year contract with the city right now, but officials hope to extend the deal.

