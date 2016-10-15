Bolivia police arrest US man with some $1.5 million in gold

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian police say they've detained a 76-year-old U.S. citizen with more than 121 pounds (55 kilograms) of gold.

Anti-narcotics chief Santiago Delgadillo says Robert Agnew Meyer also was found with a small amount of cocaine and several pounds (kilograms) of silver coins. He puts the value of the gold alone at more than $1.5 million.

Delgadillo says the man is being investigated for possible smuggling, though he has not been charged.