Britons marks 950th anniversary of Battle of Hastings

LONDON — Thousands of people including many in full costume have marked the 950th anniversary of the 1066 Battle of Hastings with a dramatic reenactment.

The reenactment Saturday is part of a weekend of festivities to commemorate the landmark event in British history. Tickets have long been sold out.

Some of the participants dressed as warriors walked roughly 300 miles (480 kilometres ) from York in northern England to the Battle Abbey in East Sussex in southern England to recreate a march that preceded the battle. They camped along the way.

The famous battle between William of Normandy and Anglo-Saxon King Harold ended in the latter's death. William assumed the crown on Christmas Day and ruled until his death in 1087.