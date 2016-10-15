News / World

Britons marks 950th anniversary of Battle of Hastings

A group of historical re-enactors arrive in Battle, near Hastings, England, Friday Oct. 14, 2016, ending their 300-mile cross-country journey ready to mark the Battle of Hastings which was originaly fought 950-years ago. The band of re-enactor enthusiasts set out from York, central England, on foot and horseback to simulate the journey by King Harold before the battle in 1066, when Normans under William the Conqueror defeated the English at the Battle of Hastings. (Tom Pugh / PA via AP)

LONDON — Thousands of people including many in full costume have marked the 950th anniversary of the 1066 Battle of Hastings with a dramatic reenactment.

The reenactment Saturday is part of a weekend of festivities to commemorate the landmark event in British history. Tickets have long been sold out.

Some of the participants dressed as warriors walked roughly 300 miles (480 kilometres ) from York in northern England to the Battle Abbey in East Sussex in southern England to recreate a march that preceded the battle. They camped along the way.

The famous battle between William of Normandy and Anglo-Saxon King Harold ended in the latter's death. William assumed the crown on Christmas Day and ruled until his death in 1087.

Thousands of combatants died in the fighting.

