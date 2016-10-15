Connecticut school apologizes for 'Hitler' football play
A
A
Share via Email
GREENWICH, Conn. — The headmaster of a Connecticut high school has apologized after its football team named one of its plays "Hitler."
Chris Winters, of Greenwich High School, issued the apology Friday. He called the designation offensive and said the practice has been stopped.
A Trumbull mother tells the Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2denmBG ) her son's freshman football team was playing Greenwich on Thursday when the players charged onto the field shouting "Hitler." Debbie Levison said the signal for the play was an index finger laid across the upper lift.
The football team and coaches met with the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League to make sure they understand why it was offensive.
The group's executive director told the newspaper he did not see intent to intimidate or anti-Semitism. He called it a teaching moment.
___
Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
Most Popular
-
'Horrible mother': Leah Parsons on being bullied after daughter Rehtaeh’s death
-
Halifax police warn public of 'suspicious circumstance' after man spotted near junior high school
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice killed in B.C. airplane crash