For Hillary Clinton, a daily dose of faith along with politics
Every morning, Clinton receives an email from Rev. Bill Shillady with a reading from Scripture or a prayer.
At about 5 a.m. each day — and maybe a little later on weekends — an email from the Rev. Bill Shillady arrives in Hillary Clinton's inbox.
The contents?
A reading from Scripture. A devotional commentary. A prayer. They're sometimes inspired by the headlines — focusing recently, for example, on the role of women in the Bible.
Shillady — executive director of the United Methodist City Society in New York — says he knows Clinton she reads them because she responds to him.
It's no secret that Clinton is a lifelong Methodist.
But Shillady feels that many people don't really know how much her faith "is a daily thing."
He says this is because Clinton's faith is of a personal variety, one she's not very comfortable with broadcasting.
