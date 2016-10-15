News / World

For Hillary Clinton, a daily dose of faith along with politics

Every morning, Clinton receives an email from Rev. Bill Shillady with a reading from Scripture or a prayer.

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks while attending the Foundry United Methodist Church for their Bicentennial Homecoming Celebration in Washington. During Bill Clinton's presidency, the Clintons worshipped and participated regularly at the Foundry. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

At about 5 a.m. each day — and maybe a little later on weekends — an email from the Rev. Bill Shillady arrives in Hillary Clinton's inbox.

The contents?

A reading from Scripture. A devotional commentary. A prayer. They're sometimes inspired by the headlines — focusing recently, for example, on the role of women in the Bible.

Shillady — executive director of the United Methodist City Society in New York — says he knows Clinton she reads them because she responds to him.

It's no secret that Clinton is a lifelong Methodist.

But Shillady feels that many people don't really know how much her faith "is a daily thing."

He says this is because Clinton's faith is of a personal variety, one she's not very comfortable with broadcasting.

