Germany's Merkel: 'very close to war crimes' in Syria

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that some actions in Syria come "very close to war crimes."

Merkel said Saturday that the bombing of hospitals and underground facilities in Aleppo is "inhuman." She said: "I think we are very close to war crimes. Whether there are war crimes, the International Court of Justice decides."

The chancellor made her comments to a conference of her conservative bloc's youth wing in the western German city of Paderborn.

Merkel said: "The much more important thing would be, how we can stop it all and move on to a political process?"