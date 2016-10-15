GITI, Continental recall defective tires on 265,000 vehicles
A
A
Share via Email
GITI Tire and Continental Tire have issued recalls affecting about 265,000 vehicles.
GITI is recalling various sizes of its Primewell Valera Touring II, GT Radial Champiro Touring and Dextero Touring DTR1 tires because of a defect that causes cracks in the lower sidewall, causing air to leak out. The potentially dangerous tires will be replaced for free on the more than 250,600 affected vehicles. For more information, call GITI at 877-342-0882.
Continental Tire is recalling certain Crosscontact LX20 tires made in May 2015 that were installed on more than 14,500 General Motors trucks and sports utility vehicles. The tires have a problem that could cause excessive tread wear, vibration, noise, or bulging areas. They also will be replaced for free. For more information, call Continental at 888-799-2168.
___
Online:
GITI recall notice: http://bit.ly/2ecNoGB
Continental recall notice: http://bit.ly/2erS8I9
Most Popular
-
'Horrible mother': Leah Parsons on being bullied after daughter Rehtaeh’s death
-
Halifax police warn public of 'suspicious circumstance' after man spotted near junior high school
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice killed in B.C. airplane crash