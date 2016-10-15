GITI, Continental recall defective tires on 265,000 vehicles

GITI Tire and Continental Tire have issued recalls affecting about 265,000 vehicles.

GITI is recalling various sizes of its Primewell Valera Touring II, GT Radial Champiro Touring and Dextero Touring DTR1 tires because of a defect that causes cracks in the lower sidewall, causing air to leak out. The potentially dangerous tires will be replaced for free on the more than 250,600 affected vehicles. For more information, call GITI at 877-342-0882.

Continental Tire is recalling certain Crosscontact LX20 tires made in May 2015 that were installed on more than 14,500 General Motors trucks and sports utility vehicles. The tires have a problem that could cause excessive tread wear, vibration, noise, or bulging areas. They also will be replaced for free. For more information, call Continental at 888-799-2168.

