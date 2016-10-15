Imprisoned terror suspect beaten to death in Brazil

SAO PAULO — Authorities say that one of the 12 suspects arrested for allegedly pledging allegiance to the Islamic State militant group and discussing possible attacks during the summer Olympics has been killed in a penitentiary in central-western Brazil.

Rodrigo Cesar Maciel Meloni is a spokesman for the Justice and Human Rights Department of Mato Grosso state. He said Saturday that Valdir Pereira da Rocha was beaten to death in his cell by fellow inmates on Friday. He did not provide further details.

The other 11 suspects are in a separate penitentiary in the neighbouring state of Mato Grosso do Sul.