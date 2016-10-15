Interpol hunting for former Mexican governor

MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say the international police agency Interpol has issued a red notice for the detention of a former Mexican governor who is under investigation on allegations of corruption.

A federal official says the alert targets Guillermo Padres, who was governor of the northern border state of Sonora from 2009 to 2015. The official spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak on the record.

Padres' own National Action Party agreed on Monday to suspend Padres' right in the party until the criminal investigation is complete.