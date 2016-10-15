Jim Obergefell, same-sex marriage plaintiff, to be honoured
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — The lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage across the county is being
The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, in Cincinnati, says Jim Obergefell (oh-BIRK'-uh-fel) will receive its Everyday Freedom Hero award. The award recognizes people and organizations that strive to live up to the ideals of the Underground Railroad movement.
A lawsuit by Obergefell and his dying partner John Arthur sought legal recognition of their marriage by the state of Ohio, leading to the 2015 Supreme Court decision.
Obergefell has continued as an activist for gay rights and other causes.
The Cincinnati
The award presentation is Oct. 22.
Most Popular
-
'Horrible mother': Leah Parsons on being bullied after daughter Rehtaeh’s death
-
Halifax police warn public of 'suspicious circumstance' after man spotted near junior high school
-
Edmonton railroad workers take on CN over workplace fatigue, 'culture of fear and intimidation'
-
Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice killed in B.C. airplane crash