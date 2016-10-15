News / World

Kerry says Yemen's Houthis have released 2 American citizens

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, right, attend a meeting where they discussed the crisis in Syria, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool Photo via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says Yemen's Houthi rebels have released two U.S. citizens.

Kerry isn't identifying the Americans by name.

Kerry says they were freed Saturday as part of complicated diplomatic arrangement that included airlifts for Yemenis wounded by an airstrike this past week by a Saudi-led coalition. Those individuals were taken to Oman for treatment.

Kerry says the U.S. has been working on such efforts for the past days.

He says the U.S. is pushing for a cease-fire in Yemen that would allow the country's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis to return to negotiations.

