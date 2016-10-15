News / World

Libertarian's Johnson has never been the typical politician

In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 photo taken from a video screen grab, Libertarian presidential candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson talks to The Associated Press about his candidacy at Hilton Santa Fe in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. — Just who is Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party's nominee for president?

He's a former New Mexico governor who earned the nickname "Governor Veto" for his 700-plus vetoes during his two terms.

He's an ultramarathoner and triathlete who's summited Mount Everest.

He's probably best known for advocating legalized marijuana, and he's a longtime marijuana user.

As a presidential candidate, Johnson has grabbed more attention for his stance on drugs and for his difficulty answering foreign policy questions.

He and his running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, represent the only third-party ticket on the ballot in all 50 states.

