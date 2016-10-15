Libertarian's Johnson has never been the typical politician

SANTA FE, N.M. — Just who is Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party's nominee for president?

He's a former New Mexico governor who earned the nickname "Governor Veto" for his 700-plus vetoes during his two terms.

He's an ultramarathoner and triathlete who's summited Mount Everest.

He's probably best known for advocating legalized marijuana, and he's a longtime marijuana user.

As a presidential candidate, Johnson has grabbed more attention for his stance on drugs and for his difficulty answering foreign policy questions.