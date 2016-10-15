Libertarian's Johnson has never been the typical politician
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SANTA FE, N.M. — Just who is Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party's nominee for president?
He's a former New Mexico governor who earned the nickname "Governor Veto" for his 700-plus vetoes during his two terms.
He's an ultramarathoner and triathlete who's summited Mount Everest.
He's probably best known for advocating legalized marijuana, and he's a longtime marijuana user.
As a presidential candidate, Johnson has grabbed more attention for his stance on drugs and for his difficulty answering foreign policy questions.
He and his running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, represent the only third-party ticket on the ballot in all 50 states.