New York City officer does CPR, saves unresponsive baby

NEW YORK — A 1-year-old girl is recovering thanks to two New York City police officers who sprang to action after observing the baby turning blue in her mother's arms.

Police say Officers Felix Baez and Giovanni Laguna were patrolling a Bronx neighbourhood when they saw the woman running with her child down the street Friday night yelling "help" in Spanish.

Seeing that the child was unresponsive, Laguna placed the baby on the ground and began CPR while Baez called for an ambulance. Police say that after a minute of CPR, the baby's eyes opened and Laguna felt a faint pulse.

The officers decided to take the child and mother to the hospital in their unmarked police car where Laguna continued the chest compressions.