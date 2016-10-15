No arrest a year after Zombicon killing in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year has passed since a person was fatally shot and several others wounded at a Zombie-themed festival in Florida, and there still have been no arrests.
The News-Press of Fort Myers (http://newspr.es/2eh1ly3 ) reports that Fort Myers detectives have interviewed hundreds of witnesses and examined hundreds of images and videos, and that the killing at last year's Zombicon street festival remains unsolved. Crime Stoppers also received 150 tips.
The one-year anniversary of the shootings is Monday. Police believe someone fired shots into the crowd in Fort Myers during the festival, which attracted as many as 20,000 people.
One of the victims, 20-year-old Expavious Tyrell Taylor, died at the scene. Five others were wounded.
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com
