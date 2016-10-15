News / World

Planned Parenthood celebrates centennial as its foes bristle

The organization, whose services include birth control, sex education and abortions, has survived largely intact in the face of intensive efforts in Congress and many states to cut its funding and vilify its practices.

In this March 1, 1934 file photo, Margaret Sanger, who founded the American Birth Control League in 1921, speaks before a Senate committee to advocate for federal birth-control legislation in Washington. Sanger's legal appeals eventually prompted federal courts to grant physicians the right to give advice about birth-control methods. Sanger founded two organizations that later merged to form the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. (AP Photo)

In this March 1, 1934 file photo, Margaret Sanger, who founded the American Birth Control League in 1921, speaks before a Senate committee to advocate for federal birth-control legislation in Washington. Sanger's legal appeals eventually prompted federal courts to grant physicians the right to give advice about birth-control methods. Sanger founded two organizations that later merged to form the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. (AP Photo)

Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary celebrations this weekend come with a sense of relief. The organization, whose services include birth control, sex education and abortions, has survived largely intact in the face of intensive efforts in Congress and many states to cut its funding and vilify its practices.

There's been some adverse impact: In Texas and Wisconsin, for example, some Planned Parenthood facilities closed after the states cut off funding streams. But most of the Republican-led defunding efforts have been thwarted, and multiple investigations related to the disposition of fetal tissue have thus far failed to prove wrongdoing on Planned Parenthood's part.

Meanwhile, the organization has received strong backing from the Democratic Party, including presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and says support from the public is robust.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular