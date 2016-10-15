Romanian dies when parachute jump goes awry at 9,850 feet

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities say a local parachutist has died during a 3,000-meter (9,850-feet) jump after his parachute failed to open.

Police spokesman Daniel Graur said the 27-year-old man died immediately after he hit the ground Saturday at the Luncani aerodrome near the northwestern city of Cluj. Police have identified him as Vlad Lucas from Cluj and opened an inquiry.

Instructor Doru Baciu, who was with Lucas in the plane before he jumped Saturday, was quoted by the Mediafax news agency as saying that Lucas' reserve parachute opened unexpectedly in the plane and then got caught on the plane's wing. He said Lucas' main parachute didn't open.