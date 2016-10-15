Speech transcripts show Clinton avoided blaming Wall Street
WASHINGTON — Transcripts disclosed by WikiLeaks show Hillary Clinton generally avoided direct criticism of Wall Street as she examined the causes and responses to the financial meltdown during a series of paid speeches to Goldman Sachs.
The disclosures contain no new bombshells but are likely to reinvigorate concerns among Bernie Sanders supporters that Clinton is too close to Wall Street. The transcripts were released Saturday.
Working to relate her speech to her audience, Clinton in one speech likened her experience as secretary of state to business and finance, saying "it's like anybody's balance sheet," with both opportunities and potential liabilities