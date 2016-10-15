Suicide bombing in northern Baghdad kills 35

BAGHDAD — A suicide bombing targeting a funeral gathering in northern Baghdad Saturday killed at least 35 people and left another 63 wounded, Iraqi police and hospital officials said.

The attack in the Shaab neighbourhood occurred at around lunchtime, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency. The claim could not be independently verified, but it was carried by a news organization affiliated with the IS group.

The attack comes as Iraqi security forces are preparing for an operation to retake the militant-held northern city of Mosul, the country's second largest city, from the IS group.

In the past the extremists have increased insurgent attacks inside government-held territory far from the front lines after suffering territorial losses on the battlefield.