The Latest: Law enforcement seeks to reassure Kansas Somalis

WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on an alleged plot against Somalis in Kansas (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Law enforcement sought to reassure Somalis and other immigrants in Garden City of their safety the day after three men were accused of plotting to target Somalis in the western Kansas community.

The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2deTlSa ) a complaint unsealed Friday charged Curtis Wayne Allen, Patrick Eugene Stein, and Gavin Wayne Wright, with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Prosecutors said the men don't yet have attorneys.

Prosecutors say the suspects are accused of planning to detonate truck bombs around a Garden City apartment complex where about 120 Somali residents live.

Dalma Ali Warsame, a 34-year-old Somalian, listened to law enforcement Saturday talk about the arrests. He says the alleged plot has left his family afraid.

But Police Chief Michael Utz says he wants all Garden City residents to know they are safe.

___

1:20 a.m.

Three members of a Kansas militia group are accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex that's home to Somali immigrants in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City.

Prosecutors say the thwarted attack was planned for the day after the November election.

A complaint unsealed Friday charges 49-year-old Curtis Wayne Allen, 47-year-old Patrick Eugene Stein and 49-year-old Gavin Wayne Wright with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The complaint says they're members of a small militia group that calls itself "the Crusaders." Members espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs.

The complaint alleges group members hoped to inspire other militia groups and "wake people up."