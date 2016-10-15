Turkey-backed rebels attack IS stronghold in Syria

BEIRUT — A Syrian opposition monitoring group says Turkey-backed opposition fighters have begun an offensive under the cover of Turkish airstrikes to capture the northern Syrian town of Dabiq from the Islamic State group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the attack was preceded with intense shelling on Saturday.

Turkey-backed rebel commander Col. Abdul-Razzaq Freiji said participants of the Operation Euphrates Shield are bombarding Dabiq and the nearby town of Soran in preparation for an all-out ground offensive on the two areas.