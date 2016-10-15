UN chief in Haiti to get glimpse of Matthew's destruction

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has arrived in Haiti to see firsthand a sliver of the extensive damage and destruction left by Hurricane Matthew.

Ban was greeted Saturday by Prime Minister Enex Jean-Charles after he stepped out of a U.N. jet at the airport in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince.

He then boarded a helicopter travelling to the storm-damaged southern city of Les Cayes, where he was to visit one of many schools serving as an emergency shelter for families who lost homes.

Matthew's eye made landfall Oct. 4 in a rugged region of southwest Haiti that's home to more than 1 million people.