UN chief in Haiti to get glimpse of Matthew's destruction
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has arrived in Haiti to see firsthand a sliver of the extensive damage and destruction left by Hurricane Matthew.
Ban was greeted Saturday by Prime Minister Enex Jean-Charles after he stepped out of a U.N. jet at the airport in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince.
He then boarded a helicopter
Matthew's eye made landfall Oct. 4 in a rugged region of southwest Haiti that's home to more than 1 million people.
Haitian authorities have reported that the death toll was 546, though it's likely to climb higher as reports continue to come in from remote areas.
