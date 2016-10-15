US detects what it says is failed N. Korean missile launch
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says it's detected what's being described as a failed missile launch by North Korea.
A military statement says the launch occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong and that the missile is presumed to be a Musadan intermediate-range ballistic missile.
The military says launch was attempted at 11:33 p.m. EDT Friday (12:03 p.m. Saturday local time) and that the missile didn't pose a threat to North America.
North Korea has claimed technical breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States. South Korean
In August, Japanese and South Korean officials said a medium-range ballistic missile flew about 1,000