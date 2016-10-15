Whiskey worker strike at 2 Jim Beam distilleries in Kentucky

CLERMONT, Ky. — Instead of producing whiskey, union members are manning picket lines at two Jim Beam distilleries in Kentucky where workers have gone on strike against the world's largest bourbon producer.

More than 200 workers walked off their jobs after rejecting the latest contract offer Friday. On Saturday, passing motorists honked in support of workers holding picket signs outside Beam's plant in Clermont.

Bill Ball, a 47-year Beam employee, hopes the dispute is settled quickly, but says striking workers are prepared to stay off their jobs "for the long haul" if necessary. Strikers say staffing shortages force them to work long hours of overtime to keep up with demand for Beam whiskey.