2 Georgia men killed in speedboat crash on Potomac River
A
A
Share via Email
FAIRVIEW BEACH, Va. — Police say two Georgia men were killed when their speedboat crashed on the Potomac River about 60 miles south of the nation's capital.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources police say the accident happened around noon in front of a restaurant near Fairview Beach, Virginia.
The boat involved in the crash was capable of reaching speeds up to 190 mph. Video of the accident posted on a boating
Police say the boat driver was 49-year-old James Melley of Buford, Georgia, and the throttle man was 61-year-old Garth Tagge of Atlanta.
The Maryland agency is investigating the crash because the Potomac belongs to Maryland.
Most Popular
-
The incumbents: Mason wins big, Mosher and Johns fall in close races
-
-
'I'm ready to come home,' Canadian on death row hangs hopes on Liberal government
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years