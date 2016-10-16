Affleck's 'The Accountant' tops charts with $24.7 million

LOS ANGELES — Ben Affleck is still a box office draw outside of the bat suit.

His new thriller "The Accountant" opened to a chart-topping $24.7 million this weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Gavin O'Connor directed the R-rated thriller, starring Affleck as an autistic mathematician. Audiences were 58 per cent male and gave the film an "A'' CinemaScore.

The comedy concert film "Kevin Hart: What Now?" debuted in second place with $11.98 million, marking a minuscule edge over last week's champ "The Girl on the Train," which netted $11.975 million. The films could easily switch places when final numbers come in on Monday.

Holdovers "Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children" and "Deepwater Horizon" rounded out the top five.