Affleck's 'The Accountant' tops charts with $24.7 million
LOS ANGELES — Ben Affleck is still a box office draw outside of the bat suit.
His new thriller "The Accountant" opened to a chart-topping $24.7 million this weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Gavin O'Connor directed the R-rated thriller, starring Affleck as an autistic mathematician.
The comedy concert film "Kevin Hart: What Now?" debuted in second place with $11.98 million, marking a minuscule edge over last week's champ "The Girl on the Train," which netted $11.975 million. The films could easily switch places when final numbers come in on Monday.
Holdovers "Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children" and "Deepwater Horizon" rounded out the top five.
The weekend's other new opener, the Mattel-inspired "Max Steel," bombed with only $2.2 million.
