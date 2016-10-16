California police kill rake-wielding man who hit officers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Police in Northern California shot and killed a man who attacked officers with a metal rake in the backyard of a home in Santa Cruz.

The Santa Cruz Police Department says a resident of the house called police Sunday to report a man "pounding" on his front door. While officers were in route, the resident called police a second time and said the man was now at the back door of the residence and yelling he wanted to kill everyone inside.

Officials say that while trying to take the man into custody, he attacked the officers with a metal bow rake.