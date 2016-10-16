Ethiopia government unveils rules for state of emergency
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Ethiopian government has unveiled stringent rules for its state of emergency which the opposition says is meant to curb a wave of protests, sometimes deadly, in the Oromia region and other areas.
Hundreds have been killed in anti-government protests in the past year, human rights groups and opposition activists have said. The protesters have been demanding wider freedoms in one of Africa's best-performing economies.
On Oct. 2, more than 50 people were killed in a stampede after security forces opened fire on anti-government protesters during a religious festival in Bishoftu, southeast of the capital. The incident sparked more violence in Oromia leading the government to announce the state of emergency.
Yilikal Getnet, chairman of the opposition Blue Party, said Sunday that Ethiopia doesn't need a state of emergency.
