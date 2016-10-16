Experimental European space lander to begin descent to Mars
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — The European Space Agency is dispatching an experimental probe on the final leg of its mission to land on Mars.
The Schiaparelli space lander is to separate from its mother ship at 1442 GMT (10:42 EDT) Sunday in preparation for a controlled descent to the red planet Wednesday.
The probe will take images of Mars and conduct scientific measurements on the surface, but its main purpose is to test technology for a future European Mars rover.
ESA's last attempted Mars landing with the Beagle 2 rover failed in 2003.
Schiaparelli's mother ship will remain in orbit to analyze gases in the Martian atmosphere to help answer whether there is or was life on Mars.
The ExoMars mission is a joint venture between ESA and Russia's Roscosmos space agency.
Most Popular
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Mike Savage handily wins second term as mayor
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Live election results for council and mayoral races
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council