French balcony collapses during party, 4 killed, 14 injured
PARIS — French authorities say four people have been killed and 14 injured when a third-floor balcony collapsed in the western city of Angers.
The Angers prefecture says the accident happened Saturday night during a party at an apartment in a recently constructed building. They say one of the injured is in serious condition.
Michel Pichon, the director on duty at the Angers teaching hospital, told the Franceinfo radio-television station that the injured were all about 20 years old.
An investigation has been opened to establish the cause of the accident.
