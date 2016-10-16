Iran detains 11 members of online modeling network

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media says authorities have detained 11 members of a "modeling and decadence network."

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said Sunday that the network was involved in producing and publishing pornographic pictures on social media. It said authorities shuttered three underground studios used for the purpose.

The report said the 11 people detained were "key elements" of the network, which was active in the southeastern city of Zahedan.

The report said more people were apprehended, but released shortly thereafter.

Several people suspected of modeling on social media were arrested in May.