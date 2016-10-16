IS bomber hits Shiite mourners in Baghdad, kills 4 civilians

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say a suicide bombing has hit a gathering of Shiite mourners in Baghdad, killing at least four people and wounding another 10.

A police officer said Sunday's attack took place in Baghdad's Shiite-dominated Jadriyah neighbourhood on the Tigris River, where the explosive-laden bomber approached Shiites commemorating the 7th century death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

A medical official confirmed the toll. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information to the press.