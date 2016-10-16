IS bomber hits Shiite mourners in Baghdad, kills 4 civilians
BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say a suicide bombing has hit a gathering of Shiite mourners in Baghdad, killing at least four people and wounding another 10.
A police officer said Sunday's attack took place in Baghdad's Shiite-dominated Jadriyah
A medical official confirmed the toll. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information to the press.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency. The claim could not be independently verified.
