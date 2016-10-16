News / World

Koch brothers' network focusing on GOP Senate, not Trump

In this photo taken Oct. 13, 2016, Kathryn Ferro with Americans for Prosperity, accompanied by Stephen McGee, left, speaks with a voter in Bensalem, Pa. The Republican door-knockers are busy selling Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, and they never mention Donald Trump. Such is the 2016 landscape in battleground across the country, where hundreds of activists tied to the billionaire Koch brothers are eschewing the top of the ticket in favor of protecting the Republican majority in the Senate. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — One of the largest conservative groups in the country isn't promoting the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump as its activists go door to door interacting with voters.

Americans for Prosperity — the best-known group financed by conservative billionaires Charles and David Koch (kohk) — has more than 1,200 employees spread across the country.

Four years ago, that group spent heavily in an effort to prevent President Barack Obama's second term.

This time they're spending about $250 million on policy and politics in the two years leading to Election Day. But they're focusing on saving the Republican-led Senate.

The brothers and many of their wealthy donor friends who fund the political and policy groups known as "the Koch network" have no interest in backing Trump.

