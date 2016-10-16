Migrants riot in Greece after car kills woman, her child
A
A
Share via Email
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say migrants living in a camp outside the northern city of Thessaloniki have rioted after a woman and her son were struck and killed by a car.
The riot started Sunday night after an ambulance was late to arrive. Camp residents claimed that they asked police to take the 35-year-old Kurdish Syrian woman and her 10-year-old son to a hospital in a patrol car and they refused.
Migrants blocked the road outside the camp, threw rocks at the police and set fire to two patrol cars. Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades. Migrants also set fire to trash cans as a
Most Popular
-
The incumbents: Mason wins big, Mosher and Johns fall in close races
-
CBC Future 40: Metro catches up with 25-year-old mayor Thomas Sierzycki
-
'I'm ready to come home,' Canadian on death row hangs hopes on Liberal government
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council