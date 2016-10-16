News / World

Minute hand plunges from Hamburg church tower; no one hurt

The clocks at St. Katharinen church in Hamburg, Germany, are photographed Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. A 20-kilogram (44-pound) minute hand has fallen off the clock, right, on the Hamburg church tower, plunging 40 meters (some 130 feet) onto the sidewalk below. Hamburg’s fire service said Sunday Oct. 16, 2016 that the hand fell off the city’s St. Katharinen church in the night from Friday to Saturday, news agency dpa reported. No one was hurt. Fire officials checked the remaining hour hand and determined that it was firmly in place. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the hand to crash off the clock. (Daniel Reinhardt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — A 20-kilogram (44-pound) minute hand has fallen off a clock on a Hamburg church tower, plunging 40 metres (130 feet) onto the sidewalk below.

Hamburg's fire service said Sunday that the hand fell off the city's St. Katharinen church overnight from Friday to Saturday, news agency dpa reported.

No one was hurt. Fire officials checked the remaining hour hand and determined that it was firmly in place.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roughly 2-meter (6 1/2 -foot) hand to crash off the clock in the city in northern Germany.

