Minute hand plunges from Hamburg church tower; no one hurt
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — A 20-kilogram (44-pound) minute hand has fallen off a clock on a Hamburg church tower, plunging 40
Hamburg's fire service said Sunday that the hand fell off the city's St. Katharinen church overnight from Friday to Saturday, news agency dpa reported.
No one was hurt. Fire officials checked the remaining hour hand and determined that it was firmly in place.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roughly 2-meter (6
Most Popular
-
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Live election results for council and mayoral races
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council