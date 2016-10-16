Minute hand plunges from Hamburg church tower; no one hurt

BERLIN — A 20-kilogram (44-pound) minute hand has fallen off a clock on a Hamburg church tower, plunging 40 metres (130 feet) onto the sidewalk below.

Hamburg's fire service said Sunday that the hand fell off the city's St. Katharinen church overnight from Friday to Saturday, news agency dpa reported.

No one was hurt. Fire officials checked the remaining hour hand and determined that it was firmly in place.