Nigerian parents eager to see 21 girls freed by Boko Haram

ABUJA, Nigeria — A group of Nigerian parents are excitedly waiting to be reunited with 21 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram 2 1/2 years ago and freed in the first negotiated release organized by Nigeria's government and the Islamic extremist group.

The girls were freed Thursday and flown to Abuja, Nigeria's capital, but it's taken days for the parents to arrive. Community leader Tsambido Hosea Abana says most arrived Sunday morning after driving 15 hours over potholed roads slowed by military checkpoints and the danger of attacks by the insurgents.