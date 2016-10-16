Poland: No point in further dialogue with Venice Commission
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's foreign minister says his country sees no point in continuing its dialogue with the Venice Commission, a group of legal experts with Europe's top human rights group, arguing that the group is biased and treats Warsaw unfairly.
The commission, part of the Council of Europe, issued a critical opinion Friday on changes by Poland's conservative government to the functioning of the
The opinion is not legally binding but is expected to influence a separate investigation by the European Union into rule of law in Poland.
Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said late Saturday that the Venice Commission's report is "very one-sided and riddled with errors." He says "we've concluded that there's no point in continuing dialogue with the commission."
Most Popular
-
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Live election results for council and mayoral races
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council