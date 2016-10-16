Pumpkins go ballistic at New Hampshire racetrack
LOUDON, N.H. — Pumpkins were going ballistic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.
Teams from as far away as Virginia came to the race track to use trebuchets, catapults and air guns to launch the fall fruit, some of which made a gourd-geous arc across the New Hampshire sky.
While the pumpkins were the featured item, they were not only things which were being projected across the speedway.
Other acts of wanton destruction for general amusement included large, crane-like launchers to throw cars, motorcycles and pianos.
