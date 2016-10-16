News / World

Pumpkins go ballistic at New Hampshire racetrack

Sixteen teams from as far away as Virginia came to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway compete for the longest pumpkin toss.

In this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 photo, Eric Ludlam, from Framingham, Mass. pulls the trigger on his pumpkin thrower "Mista Ballista" in Loudon, N.H. A design from a 400 BC rock thrower tosses a pumpkin more than 1,000 feet.

LOUDON, N.H. — Pumpkins were going ballistic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Spectators watch pumpkins get launched jingo the sky during the "Extreme Chunkin" contest at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

Teams from as far away as Virginia came to the race track to use trebuchets, catapults and air guns to launch the fall fruit, some of which made a gourd-geous arc across the New Hampshire sky.

While the pumpkins were the featured item, they were not only things which were being projected across the speedway.

Other acts of wanton destruction for general amusement included large, crane-like launchers to throw cars, motorcycles and pianos.

Chuck Willard, of Hancock, N.H., works the controls on his pumpkin thrower

Chuck Willard, of Hancock, N.H., works the controls on his pumpkin thrower "Tired Iron" in Loudon, N.H. Months of welding discarded iron, his contraption catapults a 9-pound pumpkin almost half a mile.

