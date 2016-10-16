The Latest: Biden says Clinton can face 'double standard'
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):
9 a.m.
Biden says in an interview airing Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Democrats could do more to speak to the struggles of a family making $80,000 to $100,000 a year with a couple of children. Biden says it's important to talk directly to them and show them more respect.
He says Clinton is very concerned about these people and needs to show them "where her heart is, what she cares about."
