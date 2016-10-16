The Latest: Biden says Clinton can face 'double standard'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times EDT):

9 a.m.

Vice-President Joe Biden says one reason he thinks Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has a tougher time appealing to some voter groups like working-class whites is because "there is a sort of double standard for a woman candidate."

Biden says in an interview airing Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Democrats could do more to speak to the struggles of a family making $80,000 to $100,000 a year with a couple of children. Biden says it's important to talk directly to them and show them more respect.