The Latest: Newton back as Panthers try to right season

The Latest on Week Six of the NFL season (all times EDT):

1:03 p.m.

The Saints hope to benefit from the return of three players who haven't played since last month, while the Panthers welcome back quarterback Cam Newton and a ball carrier with a history of gouging New Orleans' defence .

Josh Hill, a tight end who has regularly filled key blocking and receiving roles during his three-plus-year career in New Orleans, is in uniform for the first time since injuring his ankle in the regular season opener. Also back for the Saints are starting middle linebacker James Laurinaitis, who missed the Saints ' previous game at San Diego two weeks ago with quadriceps injury, and guard Senio Kelemete, a periodic starter who also missed New Orleans' previous game.

Newton, who missed Carolina's loss to Tampa Bay last week with concussion symptoms, returns at a time when the defending NFC champions desperately need a victory to climb out of last place in the NFC South and avoid falling to 1-5. Also returning for the Panthers is running back Jonathan Stewart, who had one of the best games of his career in the Superdome in late 2014, rushing for 155 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown.

— Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.

12:25 p.m.

Fantasy football owners may want to add Justin Forsett if they're desperate for a running back.

Less than a week after signing, Forsett will likely get a chance to play a lot for the Lions Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions previously ruled Theo Riddick out with an ankle injury. Detroit also listed rookie Dwayne Washington among its inactives Sunday because of an ankle injury, leaving just Zach Zenner and Forsett at running back. Ameer Abdullah is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Forsett signed with the Lions on Tuesday after asking for and getting his release from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. The 30-year-old Forsett had just 31 carries for 98 yards over three games as a starter this season with the Ravens before he plummeted on their depth chart. He ran for 1,266 yards in 2014 and 641 last year in 10 starts before breaking his arm.

— Larry Lage reporting from Detroit.

___