The Latest: Vance says DC 'is broken,' Murray touts record

SEATTLE — The Latest on the Senate debate between Patty Murray and Chris Vance (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Republican Chris Vance blamed Sen. Patty Murray for congressional gridlock, saying in a debate that the Democrat is "part of the problem" and that the nation's Capitol "is broken."

Murray, seeking her fifth term, touted her bipartisan work with GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan on solving a 2013 budget impasse and spoke of her efforts to raise the minimum wage and working to invest in education and transportation.

The two met Sunday for their first debate at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Murray was first elected in 1992. Vance is a former state GOP chairman and King County councilman.

___

11:54 a.m.

